2023 is off to a good start for Wasilat, the daughter of popular Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma

In a post sighted online, the young lady was seen on a video call with her loved ones, announcing that she is now a Canadian citizen

On Wasilat's page, she penned a note expressing how happy she is that she took steps that brought her to the point she currently is in

Popular Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma and his family had reasons to celebrate recently as his daughter Wasilat finally became a Canadian citizen.

Wasilat got her family members and loved ones on a video call and made the announcement while showing off her passport.

Wasilat celebrates as she becomes Canadian citizen Photo credit: @ms_wassy

Source: Instagram

Pasuma himself was seen in the video celebrating with his beautiful daughter.

Watch the video below:

On her Instagram page, Wasilat put up an inspiring post talking about moments that led her to becoming a Canadian.

She also gave thanks to Allah as well as the country that gave her another land to call home.

"Everything worth having is outside your comfort zone. There may have been some uncertainties and unpredictabilities in the path to my fulfillment, but those do not override the joy, friendships, self realization and stability that come with it. Having to learn, unlearn and re-learn so many things in a new place far from what I’ve always known, to be able to remake myself into who I am today, I’m assured that it can only get so much better cos I have done the bulk of the work. I’m grateful to God for the motivation to take the decisions that have now brought me to this point today.Thank you ALLAH , thank you CANADA ❤️"

See the post below:

Nigerians congratulate Wasilat

sajetiologa:

"Congratulations my darling daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

branddesignerperfumes:

"Congratulations To Her"

olaolueasy:

"Congratulations God bless Canada "

realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations my love "

officialpasumababylover:

"Canadian Citizen Lomo Who Deyyyy Breath???! Congratulations upon congratulations this Year Masha Allah More to come Our heart is full ❤️we’re more than Grateful."

official_plentycost:

"Congrats Number 1we are proud of you "

luvcurvesdiane:

"This is new flex now by naija Celebs. Wahala dey o."

