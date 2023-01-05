Ace Nigerian singer Joeboy recently sparked emotions online after he went on a rant on Twitter as he reveals that he is now in love

The young singer during his rant noted that being in love is just such a beautiful feeling, and he has never been happier than he is at the moment in his life

Joeboy, even went as far as to shut down the thought that he might get heartbroken by saying even if he does get served breakfast he would just sing a song about it

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa-Donus aka Joeboy, got in an online scuffle with some of his followers after he took to his Twitter page to reveal that he recently found love.

The singer noted in a series of tweets that he is in love and has never been happier than he is at the moment all his life.

Young singer Joeboy confesses in a series of tweets that he is in love, and he has never been happier. Photo credit: @joeboy

Joeboy even noted in his tweets that anyone who doesn't believe in love should be worried. The singer also noted that when he is in love, he falls with his body and soul.

However, when fans slammed Joeboy that his new love would break his heart, he replied by saying it's not new and if it does happen, he would just sing about it and make money off it.

See Joeboy's series of tweets talking about falling in love:

See how netizens reacted to Joeboy's revelation about falling in love

@switypikin:

"Happy for him I love when guys admit they are in love cos it’s hard for a guy to fall in love o."

@zhi_amaka:

"Love the energy We chop breakfast, we cry, we move on. Repeat the cycle."

@nana______x:

"Love is such a beautiful feeling ,I hope i find one someday."

@pretty__oyin:

"They don talk say husband go scarce this 2023 e be like sat Na truth cus almost everyone is boo’ed up."

@olaglitters_beautystudio:

"Everybody sa don find love finish, Oga o."

@lanky_ree:

"Love is such a beautiful feeling, Just enjoy the moment. Love it for him."

@taiye_of_lagos_:

"Na only women comment full this post."

“Music is the weapon”: Nigerian singer Joeboy gets a Grammys recognition gong

Meanwhile, fast-rising young Nigerian singer Joseph Akinfenwa-Donus better known as Joeboy, recently took to his social media platform to celebrate an exciting feat he got recognised for.

The singer got a recognition certification plaque from the Grammys for his participatory work on the album Music Is The Weapon by American music group, Major Lazer.

The album was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music at the 64th Grammys award. Joeboy, who recently released a viral single titled Contour, is set to drop his sophomore studio project later this year, and he seems set for big things to come as the year draws close to an end.

