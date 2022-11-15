Rihanna got honest about who she wants the most in her future Savage X Fenty show, and it ruffled some feathers

The American pop star named Beyoncé as her big goal for the brand but this declaration comes after Johnny Depp's appearance in the 2022 Savage show

Fans of the two pop singers were on opposite ends after Rihanna admitted that she really wanted to work with Beyoncé

Rihanna became a billionaire thanks to her business sense. She recently dropped her collection for Savage X Fenty and let the world know the biggest celeb she wants in her show.

Rihanna shared he has aspirations to one day work with Beyoncé on her fashion brand. Image: Kevin Mazur

Rihanna's rise in music is on the same timeline as Beyonce's. When Riri mentioned Beyoncé as her dream collab for the brand, many peeps did not welcome the idea.

Rihanna wants Beyoncé collab

In an interview, Rihanna said Beyoncé would take her brand to the next level. The pop star said if anything were possible, she would work with Beyoncé. In a video, when asked who she wants on her Savage show. She said:

"Is that a trick question? Beyonce. She got body."

Internet split over Rihanna's Beyoncé wish

Many fans were excited by Rihanna's answer and fantasized about their faves working together. Many others shared ideas for what their collaboration would look like.

Some netizens voiced their concern over Ri's inclusion of Johnny Depp in her Savage x Fenty 2022 show, as reported by Vanity Fair. The actor was in court against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and some believe he is guilty of abusing her even though he won their civil case in court.

@MagsMab_ commented:

"She’s defs gonna decline after the stunt she pulled with Depp."

@CheyTheLight commented:

"God forbid. Beyoncé deserves better."

@dcolourpurple_ commented:

"After Johnny Depp? Yeah right."

@thaaandazo_

"Look I love Rih but I need Bey to say no."

@mindofmiiiine commented:

"I hope Bey doesn't! You already made a disgusting choice by getting that corpse on your show."

@RoseBbyCakes was more optimistic writing:

"I want this to happen."

@iamrileyb commented:

"Then Beyoncé asks Rihanna to be in her next IVY Park collection. And then they collab and make magic!"

@lovelanguagc commented:

"When they do a Savage x Fenty x Ivy park collab that would be legendary."

@Vanguard_James commented:

"The way I’ve been waiting for them to collaborate on something. That man kinda ruined the whole Savage x Fenty show but yeah, make it happen."

