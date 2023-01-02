Top Nigerian celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia, recently left fans gushing over a video of them on New Year’s Day

The couple were seen hugging under a lovely fireworks display as they ushered in the new year together

The video made the rounds online and got a few netizens talking as they gushed over the celebrity couple

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia, ushered in the New Year in a sweet way to the joy of fans.

The couple, who have been known to experience ups and downs in their relationship, showed fans that they were waxing stronger this new year.

A sweet video of them made the rounds on social media as they watched a fireworks display together with their daughter.

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, 2baba and Annie were seen embracing each other before looking up at the sky in awe to witness the beautiful bursts of colour from the fireworks. The singer also put a quick peck on Annie’s cheeks in the video.

See the adorable video below:

Fans gush over 2baba and Annie’s relationship as they celebrate New Year together

The sweet video of the couple witnessing the fireworks display for the New Year together stirred some comments from fans who gushed over them

Read what some of them had to say below:

the_real_ujay:

"Love them so much. They are living proof that marriages ain’t perfect but commitment is key."

jattobii:

"Lmao. Commitment from one person while the other steps out and have children like he's fulfilling an ancestral obligation. Mtchew"

sunstell101:

"@jattobii he doesn’t have a child outside marriage since he got married..stop judging."

Nice one.

