Big Brother Naija star Nengi caught the attention of international footballer Kylian Mbappe after she tagged him on Twitter

Mbappe, in response, told a fan to attach his photo to Nengi's in the tweet she put up to celebrate him

The fan did a good job, and in response, Nengi let the cat out of the bag by revealing that the footballer is her boyfriend

Big Brother Naija star Nengi has got her fans wondering if she is truly dating Kylian Mbappe or just 'catching cruise' on social media.

It all started when the reality star shared a photo on Twitter in December, and in her caption, tagged the footballer while praising him.

Nigerians react to photo of Nengi and Mbappe Photo credit: @nengiofficial

In her comment section, Mbappe called on a fan and asked him to add his photo to Nengi's, a work of art that was well done.

On seeing the finished product, Nengi declared that the cat was finally out of the bag, and announced that the footballer is her boyfriend.

See the tweets below:

Reactions to Nengi's confession

@OZONEWORLDLOVE:

"Nengi you nor go kill us with laugh."

@_High_OnLife_:

"Nenppe to mf world."

@PeteniZama:

"What is the name of the ship????"

@OtoobongAkpan14:

"I like how we might just be kidding but Nengi might be for real . I mean she's holidaying in Paris alot ."

@Mabelle____:

"Ogbeni join queue, we plenty for this line."

@basikcouture:

"That’s why my girl was in France y’all."

@Thedebbie_kay:

"We kuku knew.. they have been shipping you with top top celebrities for days.. you have kuku broken the table and went for the toppest.. A babe and more!"

Video of Ozo & Nengi at an event in Ghana sparks reactions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars Nengi and Ozo, who were considered lovebirds during their stay in the Lockdown edition, made headlines over a video of them in Ghana.

The duo who linked up with Lockdown co-reality stars Angel Smith and WhiteMoney at an event, however, left fans talking with the way they related with each other.

A clip showed Whitemoney seated between Ozo and Nengi, while the two barely made eye contact, with some fans suggesting they were snubbing each other.

