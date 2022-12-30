Nigerian singer Zlatan shared an adorable video of him and his son Shiloh praying together at night

Apparently, the little boy refused to go to bed, and the singer pinned him down while trying to send out the spirit keeping his son awake

The adorable but funny video got people gushing over Shiloh's accent and laughing at his father's desperation

Looks like Zlatan's son Shiloh likes the nightlife like his father and prefers to stay up all night.

In a video on Zlatan's Instagram story channel, the singer pinned down his son who tried to wriggle and cry his way out of the prayers.

As Zlatan prayed with his hand on his son's chest, Shiloh said amen with his cute accent as tears ran down his face. He finally gave up trying to wrestle his way out.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

renny.7_:

"The Amen accent "

bukola__144:

"All these children ehn my own son go wake me up 1am and say mummy let play ball. Before I know it he don go carry ball. And he will sleep back 4am. Na so so night vigil every night play ball."

e2k_officialz:

"Papa dey stay up all night, like fada like son"

makanaki_001_:

"Zlatan wan comot with E mama, and de boy never sleep "

tayo_0009:

"Na the spirit won Comot wey make m de cry again "

only_one_miwa:

"The boy doesn’t want zlatan to do his assignment."

scoffieldncl:

"That prayer wrong make e no allow PocoLee carry him boy again "

lollycruise_:

"It’s the AMEN for me..the mother is doing well."

izz_olive:

"Every spirit of pocolee shud be cast out ijn "

dahrealmeenarh:

"The boy dey even say Amen"

Video of Zlatan Ibile’s lookalike son with British accent warms the heart of many

Popular Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile's son, Shiloh, is growing up nicely in the UK, and a video of them got people gushing online.

The singer visited his son and baby mama, and they had several father-son moments as they stepped out.

Shiloh uttered few words as he dragged his father along, and his clear British accent got people commending the singer for raising his son better than he was raised in life.

Source: Legit.ng