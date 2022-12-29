Nigerian actor Yul Edochie stirred reactions online after he shared the cute story of how his eldest son checked up on him

According to the filmmaker, he was out late, and his 14-year-old Karl called to make sure he was safe

While some people knocked Edochie for constantly seeking attention, others pointed out that his first wife May is a good woman

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Yul Edochie has got people wondering why he is suddenly comfortable with bring everything concerning his family to social media.

To prove that his home with his first wife is still in order, the filmmaker shared a photo of his eldest son Karl on his page.

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie post about his son Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul disclosed that on a night he was out late, he got the best feeling ever when his 14-year-old son called to be sure he was safe.

"I stayed out late yesterday and my 14yr old son Karl called me to check up on me and be sure I was safe. It gave me one of my best feelings ever. Correct boy. Love you son."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Yul's post

juicy_cindlove:

"I know you just want to let us knw,you got your children on your side we don hear "

cynthiachidi_:

"Must this man bring his family matter to social media always? mteeeew "

honeykittyofficial:

"this yul needs love "

mansurat_nalado_bawa:

"So you are telling us he is with you"

feli.cia1230:

" Best dad Ever...it shows how much love your children your boys have on you...thats Bond..no one will tell them, what they see with their eyes in the house , feel , your constant love , providence, sacrifices you do for them To see they get the Best in life! Lucky them."

sachashed_:

"He is your son now, you offended his mom not him. He is your son remember, no good mother would want her don to hate his father expect the father is not living up to his responsibilities."

rohicha:

"Always seeking for attention and validation "

dimakunnefrancis:

"He is checking if you are coming home or if you will sleep in aunty Judy's house"

royale_q_lily:

"That tells you he got the best training from both mommy and daddy. And further clarifies that their mother is not poisoning their minds against you. Trust me for what you did some women will make sure these children hate you… you have a great wife in MAY."

Yul Edochie absent as 1st wife May shares family Christmas photos with their 4 beautiful kids

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, was left out in family Christmas photos that his first wife, May, posted online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared lovely photos with their four grown children and it left many fans in awe.

Taking to the caption, she noted that she and her kids wished her fans a merry Christmas.

Source: Legit.ng