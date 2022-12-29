Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media with a video showing highlights from his recent holiday party

A portion of the video captured the moment a lucky guest participated in a draw and won himself a brand-new Mikano ride

Cubana disclosed that he has given out a total of six cars at his parties and social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions

Flamboyant businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, held Owerri down some days ago with his popular Absolute Lifestyle party.

The nightlife entrepreneur recently took to his Instagram page with a video that captured some interesting highlights at the star-studded event.

Man wins brand new car at Cubana Chiefpriests's party. Photo: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

However, the most interesting part of the video captured the moment a lucky attendee won a brand-new Mikano automobile.

Chiefpriest was spotted with a basket for the raffle draw as he announced that one of those who came out to party with him will be leaving with a major gift.

A different portion of the video captured the moment the car owner received his gift and mentioned how it all feels like a dream to him.

According to Chiefpriest, he has given out a total of six cars at his parties.

"Congratulations To The Winner @iam.donclef Enjoy Your New New, History Will Never Forget In 2022 I Gave Out Six Brand New Cars In My Absolute Lifestyle Parties. Stop Playin 2023 We Go Extra Harder. Asaba You Re Next," he wrote.

Watch clip below:

Social media users react

chrisdedon100 said:

"Congratulations Sir. God bless you more ❤️."

papa_evieh said:

"This bros dey try for the industry ooo ..I swear you just can’t take it from from him…..God bless you sir ."

generalphizzie said:

"6 cars omo and I dey find money to take chop. God bless you baba."

mrchione_ said:

"Out of 50 tickets he filled one only, when it’s ur turn forget it, God my turn go reach ❤️."

poco_lee said:

"Blessings my chairman ❤️."

sesanbranch said:

"You be talk and do, stop playin. It's Cubana chiefpriest. Thanks for blessing humanity."

