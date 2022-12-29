Nollywood actress Mary Nky Onyemena, mostly referred to as Miss Koi Koi, has added another year to her life

The actress shared lovely pictures of herself on social media to mark her big day while fans and colleagues wished her well

Miss Koi Koi appreciated her creator's steadfastness and acknowledged his guidance in her journey on earth

Nigerian actress, Mary Nky Onyemena, popularly known as Miss Koi Koi has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, December 29.

The comic actress shared lovely photos of herself in a long dinner gown as she marked her day.

Photos of Mary Nky Onyemena in her birthday ensembles. Credit: @official_misskoikoi

Source: Instagram

Miss Koi Koi thanked God for making her wealthy with good health, happiness, and peace of mind, and she asked for his continual favour upon her life.

In her words:

"Lord Jesus, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me this far in life. I might not be a billionaire, but You have blessed me with life, good health, happiness and peace of mind. These gifts are worth more than all the money and treasures of the world. Thank you so much. And please, keep on smiling on me."

See Miss Koi Koi's post here:

Netizens celebrate Mary Nky Onyemena

donsinglefilms:

"Happy Glorious Birthday to you....my bestie❤️❤️❤️...age with Grace....have a fun filled years ahead."

nwalajoyugochi:

"Happy birthday sweetheart "

bless_ing8485:

Birthday blessings bby girl ❤️

official_kktwins:

"Happy birthday sis wishing you long life and prosperity."

brown.annmarie:

"Happy birthday beautiful ❤️"

sister___b:

"I wish you long life and prosperity in Jesus' name Amen!"

olucchi9240:

"Wow birthday to u Nwa oma wishing u long lyf n more yrs to celebrate in gud health n wealth have fun."

taripowei:

"Happy birthday misskoikoi may God bless your new age my love."

nathan_chukwunonso:

"Happy birthday to you dearest, many more beautiful years to you."

mario__orias:

"Happy birthday wishing you heavenly blessings from God almighty live long and prosper in life. Congratulations."

patriciahome:

"Awww Happy Birthday to you. May God continue to bless you now and always now and always.❤️"

Source: Legit.ng