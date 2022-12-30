Nigerian music star Wizkid has arrived in Lagos ahead of his Vibes On The Beach show scheduled for December 30

A clip showed Wizkid cruising the streets of Lagos in his Lamborghini, one of the new rides he splashed millions on this year

As expected many of the Star Boy’s fans and followers have stormed social media to welcome him back to Nigeria

After his massive exploits on the international scene this year and putting Nigeria on the world map on a number of occasions, music star Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid has returned to the country.

Wizkid landed in Lagos ahead of his Vibes On The Beach show which is set to take place on December 30.

Wizkid set to perform in Lagos. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment the Nigerian Star Boy upon his arrival in the country hopped into his Lamborghini, which is worth millions, as he went on a ride on the streets of Lagos.

Another clip showed Wizkid performing on stage with his fans singing along.

See the videos of Wizkid driving below:

See the video of Wizkid performing on the stage below:

Fans react as Wizkid returns to Nigeria

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

kween__tobby:

"Which kain hair my baby carry for head like this ."

kelvin_odogwu:

"Mehn i love this hair style Big Wiz is rocking, reminds me of Shegs in supa strikas that year..

shego_nana:

"Wiz, too low-key! Nobody knows when he shipped his Lambo to Niger ooo, I still dey wait if na boy or girl wizzy bby mama just born too lol, I too love that Guy❤️."

damilee_29:

"Wiz carry Lambo come 9ja everywhere calm no noise but when that bros own land we no rest like one week ."

parfumong:

"This new hairstyle needs to go ."

mr2talk1:

"Lambo enter Lagos without noise biggest bird ."

sossiofficial:

"Small body big engine ❤️."

Source: Legit.ng