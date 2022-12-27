Nigerian singer Joeboy turned into Santa Claus for some of his Ghanaian fans at his concert in the country recently

In clips sighted online, the Ficus crooner was seen on stage with a giant teddy bear before he picked out the lady to give

Joeboy also reportedly gave out money, AirPods, and other expensive gifts in the spirit of Christmas

Nigerian superstar Joeboy made Christmas memorable for some of his fans in Ghana recently.

The singer had a sold-out show and during the concert, he paused his performance to gift out expensive items.

Joeboy gives fans gifts Photo credit: @joeboyofficial/@sikaghh

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips sighted online, Joeboy, holding on to a giant teddy drove the crowd wild as he handpicked a female fan and handed it over to her.

According to reports, the singer also gave out almost N500k, perfume, AirPods Pro and other items.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

missoyebola:

"Lovely , the cash na d main thing "

smallamyy:

"He's really cute normally ❤️"

aladiautos:

" nice one Joeboy."

official__teewealth:

"Nice of him."

stundivaa:

"Nice ooo ❤️"

noisy_mani:

"Wow "

