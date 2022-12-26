Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's 2nd marriage has been a subject of controversy for months on social media

After the filmmaker was excluded from his 1st wife May and their kids Christmas photos, he posted it on his page regardless

To balance the equation, Edochie also shared a photo of his second wife Judy and their son Star to celebrate Christmas

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie unfortunately did not feature in any adorable family Christmas photo, but that did not stop him from sharing photos.

After sharing a photo of his first wife May and their kids on Christmas, Yul chose Boxing Day to share a photo of his second wife Judy Austin and their son Star.

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie posts second wife Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The actress lovingly held on to her boy who had a cute smile on his little face.

"Compliments of the season. From my family to you and yours. May this season bring us all love, peace, unity and prosperity.❤️❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

thephenomenal_girl:

"Don't play with Nigerians Yul don buy market."

iamjennycoco_:

"I knew that's why she posted her own picture today, "

lilian.somi:

"Why she no dey snap with her other Kids "

a_babeandmore:

"But the son is not yours na, Yul!"

alinesusie8:

"This is another man's wife. Yul respect yourself and send this jezebel back to her real husband. I think Yul is cursed."

just_o.j:

"Yul zukwanu ike. Rest in Jesus name "

thelma_bianca16:

"Not a complete family picture. Where are ur step children sir?"

ann_entertainment9ja:

"Seems like na judy made this post ‍♀️"

gosh767908677:

"May has her complete kids. Judy bring your complete kids to the picture. Yul it is finished for you."

laughterrrrx:

"She has gone to fight him , he had to post it , even though he didn’t want to."

eberejacyekemezie:

"Yul zukwanuike."

Fan Photoshops Yul Edochie, Judy Austin and son Inside family Christmas photo

Nollywood movie star Yul Edochie reacted online after an overzealous fan went the extra mile to put a smile on his face.

Edochie’s first wife shared the family’s official Christmas photo but he was the only family member missing.

Hours after the photo went viral online, a fan photoshopped the actor, his second wife Judy Austin and their child inside the photo posted by May.

Source: Legit.ng