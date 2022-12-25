Nigerian singer Wizkid has cleared the air as it regards a post he made some weeks ago about no longer performing in Lagos

During his Flytime show, the Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker made it clear that he was misunderstood because he didn’t complete his sentence

Wizkid proceeded to make a vow that henceforth he would no longer be charging fans to pay for his shows in Lagos

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid had his widely anticipated Flytime show on Saturday, December 24, and the music star gave fans an amazing time

An interesting highlight of the night happened when Wizkid addressed the audience and cleared the air about a post he made some weeks ago about no longer performing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Wizkid clears the air on Lagos performance post.

Source: Instagram

According to Wizkid, it was simply a case of being misunderstood because he also failed to complete his sentence.

The singer proceeded to explain that it is unfair for him to perform in different parts of the world and still came home to charge his day-one fans to pay for his shows.

Wizkid declared that henceforth, fans would no longer be paying to watch him perform in Lagos.

The singer’s announcement made fans present at the show break into a fit of excitement. Watch video below:

Social media users react

kizzyservicehubltd said:

"See the damage control game! ."

shadyville08 said:

" Wizzy...e get free show wey you promise us for Abuja after last year show oh. Abuja people dey wait oh."

iam_prophett said:

"Wizkid won’t perform in Lagos from next year."

roi_umar said:

"Wiz don change mouth after he got backlash from the initial talk now baba is capping. Man sha wants to keep treading it’s ok ✅ oh continue."

capable_07 said:

"Na so e dey like make mouth for stage! schools wey e promise say he go build for Lagos 8 years ago e never still build am till now ."

mrpresidennnt said:

"Na Machala talk am na so e go be. Talk and do gang no be mouth rara!!"

papiijameh said:

"Na till 3024 before Wizzy go free for una again be that o."

Wizkid attends Asake's show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid was among the celebs who showed up for the second leg of Asake's Flytime show.

A video spotted online captured the moment Wizkid enjoyed the show alongside Flytime boss, Cecil Hammond.

Interestingly, the singer allowed fans who spotted him to take pictures and film videos with him.

