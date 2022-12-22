Nollywood actress Judy Austin is not bothered by the fact that her husband Yul Edochie is trying everything to appease his 1st wife

Judy recently made it clear that despite everything, she is still married to the popular filmmaker

As expected, Nigerians did not waste time in calling her out for doing the most despite how she ended up as a second wife

It looks like actress Judy Austin doesn't care what happens or not, as long as she remains Yul Edochie's wife.

The filmmaker was in the news recently after he finally tendered an apology to his first wife May for turning their home into a polygamous one.

Judy Austin shares post to pepper haters Photo credit: @judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

After the apology, Judy took to her page with a feel-good video, singing her heart out. In the caption, she confirmed that she is still very much married to him.

"Her Excellency Judy Austin Yul-Edochie. This Christmas is already looking too sleek!!! Loving the cold weather.I hope y’all are catching fun????"

Nigerians react to Judy's post

obianuju_xo:

"God Abeg oooo"

edmondoluchi:

"Mrs obasi the snatcher."

sister_miracle1:

"The way you dey force yourself on him more, it is shameful..."

kathryn___april:

"Make I embark on 7days dry for u make them return ur brideprice.arm robber."

iam_jayscalar:

"This woman na e fit Nigerians , she go come online post her low quality video her thing, she no Dey even hire camera to impress anybody , Nigerians go Dey cry for comment section."

kate_d_barbu:

"After May's husband came public to beg her than u come here to spoil things again why U let this u woman ? why u can get ur own husband?"

vivian.ndidi.1:

"Like Yul is your only achievement… this is becoming disgusting … stop already."

Doris Ogala knocks Yul Edochie over apology to 1st wife May

Being able to relate with what Yul Edochie's first wife May is going through gave actress Doris Ogala the courage to call out the filmmaker.

Ogala in a post on her page called Edochie out over the apology he tendered to his wife which went viral.

She called the actor an entitled man and asked him to let May have a peaceful moment instead of trying to chase clout with the fact that he took a second wife all the time.

