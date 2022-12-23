A video clip of famous Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel sleeping while on board a plane has gone viral, stirring reactions among netizens

Kizz Daniel famously noted in one of his hit songs 'Buga' advising that people should not sleep; instead, they should work and collect their money

In reaction to the singer's viral video where he was seen fast asleep and completely unaware of what was happening around him got people dragging him for not taking to his own advice

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A video clip of internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Kizz Daniel fast asleep during a recent trip on board a plane has been trending online, sparking reactions.

Kizz Daniel, famous for his sleek "don't sleep, wake up, collect your money" line on his hit track Buga was recently spotted in a viral video online fast asleep, ignoring his own advice.

Nigerians react to the viral video of singer Kizz Daniel sleeping while onboard his private jet. Photo credit: @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

The video of the singer was shared online by ace music journalist Olajide Adesope, who is also the host of the Afrobeat podcast.

Kizz Daniel, in the video of him sleeping, was completely unaware of what was happening around him while he was on an unconscious sojourn.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See below the viral video of Kizz Daniel sleeping and getting recorded:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Kizz Daniel sleeping and taking his own don't sleep advise

@mizzy_mizzy_mizzy:

"No sleep means no dull."

@akinyeledannyoung:

"After he don collect money what’s next…na who dey play dem dey tell say make e no sleep."

@iamericardo:

"E don already collect he money na why."

@habimags:

"May be e don collect him money."

@hesnicon:

"See kizz wey talk say make pesin no sleep bayiii."

@winningntekim:

"Nobody can run from sleep."

@abrahamonyekachuku:

"Na him sing am oh now he don dey sleep, nor worry just dey pay."

@ghadwithus:

"See his outfit dey glow for dark una dey on another trip."

Students go gaga in the video as their school principal drops their bag and start dancing to Kizz Daniel's song 'Odo'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has repeatedly proven to be a master at creating viral music with captivating dance moves.

A video sighted online of a Nigerian school principal grooving to the song Cough (Odo) on a field while her students watched as they went gaga is another proof that Kizz Daniel is the king of trendy dance tunes.

Before she started dancing, the principal had to put down her handbag as she prepared to put on a massive show to the thrill of her admiring students.

Source: Legit.ng