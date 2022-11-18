Celebrated Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has disclosed the reason why he used a popular Ghanaian word 'Odo' meaning love in Twi as the theme of his recent banger

According to Kizz Daniel, the song was to reciprocate the love Ghanaians showed his previous smashing hit 'Buga', which has accummulated over 91 million views on YouTube

He explained that when Buga was released, it stayed at the top of the charts for the longest time in Ghana as compared to other African countries

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has released another banger called ‘Cough (Odo)’ and it is one of the hottest and trending songs currently.

Kizz Daniel. Photo Source: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

After naming the song after a popular Ghanaian catchphrase used in wooing someone one is affectionate about, he has finally come out to explain why he used 'odo' as the theme of the song.

In a recent interview with JoyFM's Lexis Bill on Drivetime on Joy, he explained that his decision to go in for a Twi word ‘Odo’ meaning ‘love’, stemmed from the realisation of how much love Ghanaians showed his hit song, ‘Buga’.

“Buga stayed at number 1 in Ghana the longest, out of all the African countries. So I was like ‘big love to Ghana," Kizz Daniel revealed.

The 'Buga' song, which currently has over 91 million views on YouTube, over a 100 million streams on Boomplay, enjoyed massive airplay in Ghana and was streamed by millions of Ghanaians.

As part of major milestones in his music career, Kizz Daniel is billed to perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar, this month.

He is also set to headline his first concert in Ghana on December 23, 2022. The concert is dubbed ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana’ and it is set to take place at the Untamed Empire Event Garden in Accra.

Kizz Daniel: Video Of Australian Crowd Shouting Popular Ghanaian Catchphrase 'Odoyewu' Pops Up

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Kizz Daniel, recently released a banger 'Cough (Odo),' and the song is already making waves both locally and internationally.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of Famebugs, Kizz Daniel performed the song before thousands of crowd in Australia as they shouted Odoyewu.

Odoyewu is a Ghanaian slogan used to express love to someone. It means the love of my life in Twi. The video has generated debate among many Netizens, as many admit that language is not a barrier.

Source: YEN.com.gh