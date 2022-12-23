“Dating a Celebrity Is Hard Work”: Many React to Video of Davido’s Baby Mama Larissa Choosing Death Over Men
- Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa, has made it to the headlines again, and this time around she dropped her 2 cents on what to choose over men
- The beauty entrepreneur stated in a short, cryptic note shared on her Instagram story that she would rather die than trust men
- The Angola-born backed up her statement with a mini video that has left Nigerians wondering what might be going on in her life
Afrobeats singer Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, popularly known as Larissa London, made a comment about men, which has got many wondering if she was referring to the DMW music boss.
In a video upload on her Instagram story, the Angolan-born makeup artist dropped a condescending message about men, with a video enhancing the helplessness in her statement.
"Na advert una dey pull?" Nigerians react as Basketmouth's wife markets business after announced separation
In her words:
"Trust men or die."
See Larissa London's Insta story below:
Reactions from Nigerians:
_all_about_steph_:
"The fact that she's Davido's baby mama does not mean that anything she post is related to Davido. haba!"
iamakosua__saffy:
"So she’s forever going to be known as “Davido’s baby mama?” She has totally lost her identity, smh."
qween_ofuray:
"Why tag Davido to it? You bloggers are one of the problems in Nigeria after these cruel politicians mtchewwww."
luchysfashionfix:
"Dating a celebrity is hard work cos after u guys break up, if u cough they'll say it's cos of d ex u coughed. Let her be already."
jux_jenni7:
"So Na only Davido don date her?"
jhoystin:
"She’s always posting like that oh. Make una rest o."
seyifunmi_dassy:
"Make she no vex."
Davido’s 4th Baby Mama Larissa blows hot after he bought G-Wagon for Chioma
"Their kids go soon print IV": Swet reactions as Sophia Momodu and Tiwa Savage chill with Imade and Jamjam
Davido's fourth baby mama earlier threatened to speak on Instagram Live as she stressed that she had had enough.
In a statement, Larissa stated that she had had enough and vowed to speak out; however, she did not reveal what the issue was.
This came at a time the love between the DMW label owner and his other baby mama Chioma who is now his wife was getting stronger.
