Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa, has made it to the headlines again, and this time around she dropped her 2 cents on what to choose over men

The beauty entrepreneur stated in a short, cryptic note shared on her Instagram story that she would rather die than trust men

The Angola-born backed up her statement with a mini video that has left Nigerians wondering what might be going on in her life

Afrobeats singer Davido’s fourth baby mama, Larissa Yasmin Lorenco, popularly known as Larissa London, made a comment about men, which has got many wondering if she was referring to the DMW music boss.

In a video upload on her Instagram story, the Angolan-born makeup artist dropped a condescending message about men, with a video enhancing the helplessness in her statement.

Davido's 4th baby mama, Larissa London chooses death over trusting men Photo credit: @franktalknow, @davido

In her words:

"Trust men or die."

See Larissa London's Insta story below:

Reactions from Nigerians:

_all_about_steph_:

"The fact that she's Davido's baby mama does not mean that anything she post is related to Davido. haba!"

iamakosua__saffy:

"So she’s forever going to be known as “Davido’s baby mama?” She has totally lost her identity, smh."

qween_ofuray:

"Why tag Davido to it? You bloggers are one of the problems in Nigeria after these cruel politicians mtchewwww."

luchysfashionfix:

"Dating a celebrity is hard work cos after u guys break up, if u cough they'll say it's cos of d ex u coughed. Let her be already."

jux_jenni7:

"So Na only Davido don date her?"

jhoystin:

"She’s always posting like that oh. Make una rest o."

seyifunmi_dassy:

"Make she no vex."

Davido’s 4th Baby Mama Larissa blows hot after he bought G-Wagon for Chioma

Davido's fourth baby mama earlier threatened to speak on Instagram Live as she stressed that she had had enough.

In a statement, Larissa stated that she had had enough and vowed to speak out; however, she did not reveal what the issue was.

This came at a time the love between the DMW label owner and his other baby mama Chioma who is now his wife was getting stronger.

