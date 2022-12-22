Lateef Adedimeji’s wife did not hesitate to let the world know how lucky she is to get married to the actor

Actress Adebimpe Oyebade has responded to her husband’s anniversary message pouring her heart with love and gratitude

The actress went on to thank God for making their paths cross and for the peace that brewed in their home.

Popular Yoruba actress Adebimpe Oyebade, wife to the star actor Lateef Adedimeji, responded to her husband's anniversary message as they marked one year in marriage today, December 22.

Adebimpe shared an enviable video of both of them showing affection to one another as they posed to take their anniversary pictures.

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade celebrates 1 year wedding anniversary with husband Lateef adedimeji Photo credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

She then went on to write an adoring message in response to her husband's post

The 30-year-old actress stated that the best thing she had ever done in life was get married to her husband.

She expressed her gratitude for finding a soul mate in him and thanked him for the special moments they have shared thus far.

"Dear hubby @adedimejilateef. The best day of my life is the day I married you , the second best day is the day I met you and the third best day is the day I said YES to marrying you lol. I thank God everyday for having you in my life ,Thank you for choosing me to spend your life with. I find myself lucky and blessed as I found my soulmate and best friend in my husband. You have shown me exactly what Love really is, you are the reason for my happy days and my comfort on my sad days , you cheer my successes and encourage me when I fail . I am so proud to be your wife. Thank you for fostering peace in our marriage, I have had a wonderful year in peace with you my love. Thank you for the special memories we’ve made and for the years to come , can’t wait to enjoy many more special moments with you . Happy first wedding anniversary my big baby , the father of our unborn children, Baba ibeji. This time next year, We’ll be celebrating this day with our babies I Love You So Much okomi.#adeadeforever."

See Adebimpe Oyebade’s post below:

Fans and colleagues of the duo share in their happiness:

hesterhorke:

"#adeadeforever is a year today ..This is so so beautiful to watch. Happy Anniversary to my momma and zaddy wow God is so great love is a beautiful thing. The best and a beautiful couple ever. Cheers to forever and God bless your beautiful home forever."

gentlesoul6633:

"Am really blushing as if am the one the messages is forthe praises was so sweet and romantic happy first wedding anniversary my faves @mo_bimpe and @adedimejilateef I pray may thy lord continue to bless your union and manifest peace,love, success and happiness in your homeany evil will not befall you inshallah/ijn."

gbemisorlah__:

"Awww so cute! Happy wedding anniversary miness. You both make marriage so interesting. Cheers to celebrating more years in good health and wealth."

mo_baby_mo:

"Awww super amazing..happpy wedding anniversary my favess.u really have shown us the true meaning of love and friendship...cheers to celebrating many more years."

heiresstreats:

"Your hubby is amazingly funny.....Ife yin a daale loruko Jesu. More oil of gladness upon your."

accessories__by_henny:

"May almighty continue to protect you guys ….and give you the power of understanding ,patient and tolerance ijn. Happy anniversary my fav."

okikifilms

"Amen IJMN. I am so happy for the two of you. Allah will sustain your home and bless you abundantly according to His riches in glory. Amin. Congratulations to my aburos."

_its_arinola

"Awwww congratulations to my momma and zaddy, the most beautiful, perfect, amazing, loving couple I know. Happy first year anniversary and forever to go. God grant all your heart desires and may your home continue to be peaceful."

Lateef Adedimeji Celebrates Wife on Their First Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood star, Lateef Adedimeji celebrated his wife Adebimpe Oyebade as they marked their first wedding anniversary.

The actor shared a picture of himself and his wife together on Instagram as he expressed how blessed and lucky, he was to be in union with her.

He appreciated his wife for constantly bringing out the best in him and promised to love her for eternity.

Source: Legit.ng