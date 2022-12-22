Pastor Paul Enenche recently gave his daughter out in marriage to her lover and a video of him dancing happily has stirred reactions

Actress Chacha Eke's husband Austin Faani shared a video of the gospel minister dancing lovingly with his daughter at her reception

Faani noted that he would copy and recreate the dance steps on his daughter Kamara's wedding day

Chacha Eke Faani's husband Austin has taken to social media to make it clear that he found dance steps for his daughter's wedding in the future.

The actress' hubby shared a lovely video of Dunamis pastor, Paul Enenche showing off his 'leg work' as well as other dance moves with his daughter Deborah on the dancefloor.

Chacha's husband dreams about daughter's weddinmg day Photo credit: @austinfaani

Source: Instagram

The adorable father-daughter moment radiated love.

"Just found me a dance step for Kamara’s wedding day. Congratulations to the Bride/Groom and to the happy father Dr Pastor Eneche. Blessings "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the post

chychyegbuonu:

"Dancing this right now because it's my birthday "

ojougboh.emeke:

"We go all dance am ooooh "

amara_chukwu_:

"my dads dance on my wedding dey go choke "

favoured_ofure:

"You don dey think of wedding dance my brother my brother "

itz_beautyella:

"Ahhh big bro ...my angel too small to be thinking of marriage now. Kamara my baby can't wait to see them again."

amyprettyjuana:

"This is really beautiful."

assaexalted:

"Amen, God will make it happen."

ijeoma._ij:

"Debbies dance though this family gat the dancing step bajebaje"

Prominent figures storm Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter’s white wedding

Hours after her traditional wedding, Deborah Enenche, the daughter of the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, had her white wedding on Saturday, December 17.

The event which took place in Abuja was attended by prominent figures in the country including former Nigerian president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, Bishop David Oyedepo, among others.

A Series of videos shared on the groom Sam Uloko's Instastory showed the exotic car the bride used as well as the moment the couples made their entry into the church.

Source: Legit.ng