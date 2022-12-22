Singer Wizkid got female guests screaming out their lungs at a recent event in Dubai where he performed

A video from the event captured the moment the Nigerian star announced that he is in search of six girlfriends in the country

Social media users who reacted to the video had different things to say with some of them hailing the singer

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid knows how to tease his female fans when he wants to and a video making the rounds online is proof.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner, at a recent show in Dubai, got ladies screaming out their lungs after making an interesting announcement on stage midway into his performance.

Wizkid took a moment to note that he is in search of six different girlfriends in the country and his words sent female guests going gaga.

Upon sighting the excitement in the air, the Nigerian superstar became even more generous as he mentioned rounding up the number to seven.

Social media users react to Wizkid's video

_lorduzi said:

"See as them dey shout tomorrow they will say they don’t like polygamy yet somebody is saying 6 girlfriends not one special one o 6 and they are happy."

abdulroqeeb_._ibrahim said:

"Tell me why you won’t lik big Wiz…?"

mahmud_yandagi said:

"Wahala so baba Nla self dey find extra tire."

iam_oseking said:

"Small body big engine."

biigg.steve said:

"Your girlfriend fit don go if you loseguard ."

ty_pelz said:

"Bro you for make am 12 o incase you carry senior man as a girl o."

teenahtonnah said:

"As he small so nah big things he like big wiz."

Wizkid's mum spotted at party with KWAM1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Wizkid's mum was among the guests who showed up at an event where fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1) was performing.

The musician took a moment to appreciate Wizkid's mum as he rained cash on her on the dance floor.

"Omo Alalubarika ni ko se awon omo wa. When people regard your parents in your absence," one social media user wrote.

Source: Legit.ng