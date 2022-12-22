Singer Bella Shmurda got more than he bargained for while performing at a show as a fan made him fall

A clip showed the moment Bella Shmurda was helped back on stage before sending a warning to the fan

Many netizens who reacted to the video, however, advised the singer to make use of bouncers to prevent future occurrence

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda is currently trending online over a video from his stage performance at Seyi Vibez’s concert.

The video showed the moment an overzealous fan climbed the stage to hug the singer, who tried pushing him away as he was interfering with his performance.

Bella Shmurda warns a fan during a stage performance. Credit: @bellasmurda

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed how the fan rushed back to hold the singer when he slipped, as he dragged Bella off the stage in the process.

While Bella Smurda was helped back on the stage he went on to issue a warning to the fan.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Bella Smurda falls off the stage

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

osasagbonifi:

"Later Dem go say bouncer too harsh how wish people nor come hold bella na, e for be Otilo."

aburo_nakamura047:

"If dem fling una troway una go say artist bad and na una get bad character ."

boi__naki:

"Wahala will just find you for chilling spot."

habyke_27:

"Na why dem Dey fling dem any how ."

ambitious_ferd:

"My bro was about to share his problems before the problem now solved him ."

michealveli:

"Wettin man do man wey make man say make them carry am enter Black Maria."

stanwrld999_:

"Na why Burna Dey always tell dem before him start to Dey perform."

daddyenzo7:

"Try am with Odogwu then loose 4 ."

Bella Shmurda visits Stamford Bridge.

Bella Shmurda made headlines after he shared a video of him at Premier League club Chelsea’s home stadium Stamford Bridge.

The singer, in a post via his Instagram page, confirmed he is a big fan of the English football club in west London.

He also teased his fans about him being signed by Chelsea Football club while adding that they can now watch him on TV playing for the club.

