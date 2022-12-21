Content creator, Fari Ferrari, has stirred sweet reactions on social media after sharing a video showing her first meeting with veteran actor, Pete Edochie

The video captured an excited Fari taking to her knees as she asked the famous thespian to teach her some words in Igbo language

Many were spotted in Fari’s comment section with different reactions to the video with some hailing Fari for interest in Igbo

Nigerian-Russian content creator, Fari Ferrari, met veteran actor, Pete Edochie, for the first time and she made sure to film their encounter.

Fari took to her Instagram page with an adorable video showing the moment she met the much-loved thespian and took to her knees.

The young content creator proceeded to ask Edochie to teach her some words in the Igbo language and the iconic actor obliged her request.

Fari attempted to repeat the words after Edochie and she heartily thanked him after their brief language-learning class.

Watch the adorable video below:

Social media users react

dejiabdfatai said:

"The respectable Chief Edochie himself. How wouldn't you love this daddy? The best actor Nigeria ever had."

cornelanyanaso said:

"I love your spirit ❤️ I hope you learnt my language."

rawlings_1894 said:

"That sound track took me 25yrz back in time i miss old nollywood."

uchennasly99 said:

"Wow!!!! Lovely........ I am looking for a sweet Igbo name for you...... You're amazing and I love everything about you ."

big.kc_ said:

"Please learn it well oo, I’m coming to marry you soon, I be Igbo man and I like make my wife sabi speak Igbo too."

innocentbuchim said:

"Daddy I miss you in igbo is , Daddy anya gi na Emem ❤️."

