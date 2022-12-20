Ever since Yul Edochie took a second wife, Judy Austin, he has been trying to justify his action

The actor had earlier declared that God directed him to turn his household into a polygamous one

After he made the statement that earned him backlash, Yul's first wife, May, took to her page to speak

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Yul Edochie, has been in the news literally every day since he decided to marry his colleague, Judy Austin, as his second wife.

The actor trended again after he revealed that he was directed by God himself to go into polygamy.

Yul Edochie's wife speaks after his viral post

Days after his statement, Yul's 1st wife, May, who seems to be out of the country spoke about an experience.

The mum of four noted that she was shocked to her core, but she quickly turned what happened into a life lesson.

"Yesterday, I had an unexpected and unpleasant experience…. I was shocked to the core. But you know what they say, “Life has got a lot of twists and turns, hold on tight and off you go”. So I’m wishing y’all a beautiful morning and a fruitful day ahead. ❤️"

Reactions to May's post

"Keep it coming beautiful "

"You are strong and God's fearing, that's why I must always love you ❤️"

"May God continue to guild your paths ma. I pray for strength and more grace in your life Amen❤️"

"keep Shinning "

"Plenty hugs for you darling sis @mayyuledochie."

"You are a child of God nothing can’t destroy u keep ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

"Always be happy and never agree to Yul's polygamy stuff, if you mistakingly agree to it, you'll be finished, they'll finishes you, the lady he's with is a manipulater and her family are illiterate they no nothing except doing JuJu, because that's the only thing illiterate people do to stay relevant in people's lives. If you allow Yul hnmmmm you and your children will suffer ooh, that lady and her family will take over your home even your children will no longer have saying in that house anymore, they'll do things to make you leave the house for them."

