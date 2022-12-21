Big Brother Naija ex- housemate, Tega Dominic takes the internet by storm with her latest list of relationship goals.

The reality star sure knows how to stir up controversies that command attention to her and her brand

Nigerians have reacted differently to her demands, while the mother of one continues to hold her stance

Reality TV star, Tega Dominic, popularly known by her first name, sure knows how to keep Nigerians wagging.

In a recent tweet, she reveals to the public what she needs in a man who will not necessarily be a husband.

Reality TV Star Tega Dominic reveals new romantic goals Photo credit: @tegadominic

Source: Instagram

The BBN star listed on her official page the requirements it would take for a man to become her partner, have kids together, but with no means to marital ties.

See Tega Dominic’s tweet below:

I said what I said!

In the following tweet, the Shine Ya Eye season housemate mentioned that nothing will stop her from getting what she wants as long as it makes her and her partner happy.

See more of Tega’s tweets below:

Nigerians react to Tega's tweet

@oluwakemi._o:

"What are you bringing to d table too?"

@mr.commonsense_:

"E clear, you just want to have dividends of marriage without been married so that you can have the liberty of BOMAing without been judged as adulterous woman."

@_toby_loba:

"Open relationship with loyalty?"

@mz_esheza:

"Her opinion!! I noticed people who have been married before don’t want to get married again.. Nah so marriage be."

@phatini__:

"People are saying “all these qualities in one person”? And I’m like, wow! How are HUMAN BEINGS meant to be?That means I am an Angel then! She’s not asking for too much please."

@just_deyplayng:

"Before you marry, be sure if the person eye still Dey for street. Coz all this aunty needed was a chance."

@tontolofabrics:

"Shiina dey her eyes seriously cos you want a perfect man but you want a taste of outside once in a while hence you don't want to be committed through marriage."

@officialbennyiykeb:

"And in your culture, who's going to be the real owner of those unborn children??"

@iam_nnamdi_:

"Na shege Dey hungry you. God abeg!"

