Wealthy Igbo businessman Paulo Okoye recently sparked emotions online with a post he shared celebrating popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo

Rumours had been rife in the air over the last few weeks about the pair being in a relationship together but it was yet to be confirmed

However, with the latest public display of affection between the two, all the rumours have been put to bed as Paulo recently celebrated Iyabo Ojo with a post as she adds a new age

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently trended online after her new lover, Paulo Okoye shared a post on his page that stirred reactions.

For weeks there have been rumours making the rounds that the beautiful Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has found a new lover, who is an Igbo man.

Paulo Okoye, the new lover of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo sparks reactions online with a photo he shared celebrating her on her 45th birthday. Photo credit: @pauloo2104

Source: Instagram

However, when we asked her during a recent out Iyabo Ojo refused to divulge to the media who the lucky man was. But it seems now the cat is out of the bag as both lovers have chosen to consistently express their affections passionately to each other online.

Paulo in what seems like the first of many took to his Instagram page to share an image of Iyabo Ojo and himself as he celebrated his new lover on her 45th birthday.

See Paulo's post celebrating Iyabo Ojo as she adds a new age:

See how netizens reacted to Paulo's post celebrating his lover Iyabo Ojo as she turns 45

@iyaboojofespris:

"Awwwwwwwww I love you with all of me, my Obim."

@realangelaokorie:

"Happy birthday to Our Wife."

@peterpsquare:

"Happy birthday our Iyawo."

@ritadominic:

"Paulieeee so happy for you both!"

@luchydonalds:

"Awwww congratulations to this sweet union."

@theonlychigul:

"Here's to all your dreams coming true."

@iamyvonnejegede:

"Chaiiii see my teeth outside like a cat fish. I’m so happy seeing this. I’m so happy. Soooo happy."

Source: Legit.ng