Toyin Abraham's premiere for her Ijakumo movie was held recently and fans and colleagues of the actress came all out for her

One of the highlights of the event was the moment the actress' husband Kolawole Ajeyemi arrived at the venue amid hailing and eulogy like a king

On sighting her man, Abraham immediately fell to her knees and Ajeyemi raised her back up with a kiss

Toyin Abraham doesn't shy away from letting the world know that she adores her husband.

The actress had the premiere of her latest movie Ijakumo and a beautiful moment was when her husband arrived.

Toyin Abraham humbly greets hubby at movie premiere Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: UGC

In a video sighted online, Kolawole Ajeyemi entered the premiere venue with some guys singing his praises and hailing him, while a woman eulogized him in Yoruba.

On knowing her husband had arrived, Toyin happily bounced to him with a smile on her face and knelt to greet him.

The actor immediately proceeded to raise his wife back to her feet, and they shared a kiss.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Bakare Oluwashola:

"Best couple ❤❤❤❤❤God bless you."

oluwafunmilayo Akinyemi:

"Toyin ,you are a full package of a well trained lady.I love you so much. Kola God bless you."

Habey Mark:

"Toyin know what she is doing, if she no kneel down, na you people go first talk."

Odimayo Deborah:

"World people, do you know if she does the same thing at home. Either she's pretending or not is left to her and not una business."

Comfort Efe:

"Why doing what you can’t do in private pretender."

Bibitayo Balikisu:

"Are u kneeling like that inside."

Adedotun abimbola:

"May God bless me with good husband."

Toyin Abraham talks about the turning point in her career

Veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer Toyin Abraham took her fans on a trip with a deep insight into her remarkable career as an entertainer.

Toyin Abraham also talked about going through a significant transformation in her career from being just a Yoruba actress to a cross-dimensional Nollywood star and her last marriage's role in it.

She also shared that she has a unique working relationship with Kunle Remi. The producer revealed that when she worked with the Anikulapo star on the set of 'The Prophetess', she discovered that the Saro actor is a fantastic script interpreter.

Source: Legit.ng