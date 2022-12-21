Rap icon, Reggie Rockstone, has taken to social media in reaction to a screenshot posted by controversial Ghanaian tweep, Bongo Ideas

Bongo who blamed Davido over Ifeanyi’s demise some months ago alleged that the singer sent a message to his DM

Rockstone in a video shared online heavily clamped down on Bongo Ideas and called for his cancellation while apologizing to Davido

Veteran rap musician, Reggie Rockstone, has shared his two cents about a viral screenshot making the rounds online after it was uploaded by controversial Ghanaian tweep, Bongo Ideas.

Bongo Ideas in a Twitter post alleged that grieving Nigerian musician, Davido, slid into his DM months after he faulted the singer over the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Reggie Rockstone knocks troll who claimed he got DM from Davido. Photo: @davido/@bongoideas

Source: Twitter

"Davido just sent this to my dm…what does he really mean cos I’m perplexed! ‍♂️ @davido," the internet critic wrote while tagging Davido's official Twitter handle.

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In the alleged conversation with Davido, the singer made reference to a tweet made by Bongo Ideas months ago in which he was blamed for Ifeanyi's demise.

Rockstone calls for Bongo Idea's cancellation

Reacting to the viral screenshot, rapper Reggie Rockstone in a video shared via his official Instagram page clamped down on the internet critic for mocking a pain he doesn't understand.

Rockstone in his video tagged Bongo Ideas as a demon for daring to mock another man who lost a child. He also made reference to an old tweet of the young man in which he described himself as a devil's advocate.

In a different portion of the video, Rockstone made reference to Davido's alleged conversation with Bongo Ideas and made it clear that the singer doesn't deserve to be treated so.

He described Davido as one of the nicest celebrities and mentioned how they've only met a couple of times.

Rockstone called for the immediate cancellation of Bongo Ideas and apologized to Davido on behalf of Ghanaians.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

the1957news said:

"God bless you for this. Someone needs to sit him down and advise him very well. He needs Jesus."

archipelago said:

"I support this movement senior."

elikem_the_gossip said:

"Well done said. That boy needs to be put in check, he's getting out of hand..."

tilly_hipsy said:

"This! This! That guy will soon find what he's looking for. Very soon. He's way out of line and someone gotta teach him something. I detest bullies! I hate people who mock people's pain."

iamdjvoodoo said:

"@reggierockstone711 - Thank you big bro! Using your platform to stand up for what’s right. Didn’t know the real story about this til I saw this video. It’s beyond sad Love, warmth, comfort and condolences to @davido and his family."

magdalenecombarieu said:

"And publicly declare he’s with the devil is seriously absurd!!!! Putain ! hmmm @reggierockstone711 May God send his angels to cover you . Speak."

Davido and Soso Soberekon hug it out in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Davido and music executive Soso Soberekon warmed hearts on social media.

The two men couldn't help but dance a little in excitement and lock each other in a tight embrace after meeting in Qatar.

Social media users had different things to say with some noting that Davido needs all the hugs he can get.

Source: Legit.ng