Music star Naira Marley has taken to social media to flaunt his latest addition to his jewellery collection

This time around, the Soapy crooner coughed out over N30 million for a huge spinning diamond-studded ring

Social media users who reacted had different things to say with some people noting that the singer is online investing his money

Controversial singer, Naira Marley, has joined the list of top Nigerian celebrities who have handsomely rewarded themselves in December after working hard over the past couple of months.

Instead of buying a new house or luxury car, the Mafo hitmaker spent a fortune on expanding his luxury jewellery collection.

Naira Marley Splashes over N30 million on ring. Photo: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Naira Marley coughed out over N30 million on a diamond-studded ring and he was spotted checking out the piece in a video shared online.

A portion of the video equally captured the moment he put the price of the ring on display for those who may be doubting the amount he spent on acquiring it.

Check out the video as seen on social media below:

Social media users react

royalty_realm said:

"The spinning is not spinning."

avediamond said:

"His money, his jewelry, good for him."

mojeed01 said:

"Make e try dey put price label on it whenever he’s putting them on."

online_vari said:

"It's an investment for him."

damiwater_o said:

"We have seen the price daddy, remember to removed to rage before wearing it pls."

omzynificent said:

"Does this guy always talk through his nose on purpose or it's my ear that changes the tune whenever i see Naira Marley?"

lordes_marian_ said:

"Congratulations, as December belike buhari , God please remember me your daughter ."

Source: Legit.ng