Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has sparked sweet reactions from members of the online community after sharing a photo of her second daughter

Kadiri put the little one in full glare in a picture that was specially taken by a professional photographer

Colleagues Regina Daniels, Chika Ike, and Biodun Stephen among others flooded the comment section with sweet remarks for the little one

It seems Rihanna’s decision to unveil her son’s face has inspired popular Nigerian movie star, Ruth Kadiri.

Just recently, the actress took her fans and followers on Instagram by surprise as she unveiled her second daughter’s face in an adorable photo.

Ruth Kadiri has unveiled her 2nd daughter's face. Photo: Ruthkadiri/@poshbabiesphotography

Source: Instagram

Kadiri didn’t bother to conceal any part of the little one as she was seen in full glare in a picture taken by a professional photographer.

The doting mum didn’t say much in her caption as she simply typed out her daughter’s name and accompanied it with an emoticon expressing her love.

See the post below:

Fans and industry colleagues react

The picture sent many gushing in Kadiri’s comment section. Read some comments spotted below:

regina.daniels said:

"Wow… she is so beautiful."

biodunstephen said:

"Ohhhhhhhhh such a high dose of cutenessss."

chikaike said:

"She’s the cutest❤️."

yourfavefirstlady said:

"You make the most beautiful babies with God and you give them such wonderful names!"

cynth_iasimple said:

"Exact copy of Mommy, too cute."

glamempire_ets said:

"❤️❤️❤️My ovaries oo, I tap into this blessing, my God abeg."

adokiye said:

"Jesus of Lord. Angelic Baby♥️Ruth you will have to carry baby for me oh . Puchu."

officialjana_love said:

"So cute and adorable ❤️❤️❤️ grow in God's wisdom cutie."

Source: Legit.ng