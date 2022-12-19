The friendship shared between Toyin Abraham and her fashion designer friend Toyin Lawani is quite desirable and infectious to many people close to them

The latest evidence of the unique friendship they share was recently brought to bear with how Toyin Abraham reacted to a video Lawani posted on her page

The celebrity fashion stylist Toyin Lawani was one of the several A-list entertainers that were at the recent movie premiere of Toyin Abraham's film, Ijakumo

Ace Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently got people talking online with a reaction she shared on her celebrity fashion designer friends' page, Toyin Lawani.

Toyin Lawani, in her usual way, had shared a glimpse of the look she was wearing to Toyin Abraham's movie premiere Ijakumo on her Instagram page.

It was this post that the Alakada producer reacted to with a cheeky dig at her friend, who she called an 'Ode' which reads in Yoruba as a silly person or a halfwit.

If I don't come out to support Toyin then who should I come out for - Toyin Lawani says

Legit.ng got the opportunity to speak with Toyin Lawani at the premiere of Ijakumo and she spoke highly of her friend and industry colleague Toyin Abraham who she described as a fantastic actor and movie producer.

"Toyin is an amazing movie producer and actress, I am proud to have her as a friend that's why I am out to support her. Like seriously if I'm not out to support her then who should I come out for."

The namesakes were sighted at the movie premiere sharing hugs, kisses and friendly compliments at each other.

See the post that Toyin Lawani shared online that Toyin Abraham reacted to:

See how netizens reacted to Toyin Lawani's video flaunting the looks she wore to Toyin Abraham's movie premiere

@toyin_abraham:

"@tiannahsplacempire God save u ode."

@ogeokoye:

"Show stopper."

@lindaosifo:

"You’re just amazing."

@ellah_stiches:

"Tiannah no want her twins wahala oya draw Mummy Ire . She kuku ma don warn u . I love both of u, u guys play so much."

@naomeabalo:

"U have been drawing faces ..what do u do wth the cloths after?"

@remore_13:

"This woman is just too good at what she does, when it comes to fashion, leave it to her."

@_tosinsilverdam:

"Aunty Toyin."

@houseoftommie:

"The way you turn up for your friends Ehn it is admirable you have a good heart."

Toyin Lawani reveals Toyin Abraham paid millions for Mo Bimpe's nikkah dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham is quite famed for being quite a great celebrity who is very generous to her fans and colleagues.

Her fellow stars, Mo Bimpe, who is her goddaughter, and Lateef Adedimeji, got married wearing beautiful and awe-inspiring outfits.

Celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah, in a post on her Instagram page, showed off her handwork as she made Bimpe's Nikkah outfit.

