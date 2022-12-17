World football FIFA body has confirmed that Nigerian music star Davido and some other artists would perform on Sunday, December 18

The football body revealed Davido alongside Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Mana will perform live before the final match between Argentina and France

The latest update has excited many Nigerians, especially fans and followers of the DMW label boss

Ahead of the final match between Argentina and France which will take place on Sunday, December 18, the world football body FIFA has given an update on what football lovers should expect.

FIFA in a tweet via its official Twitter handle said it will be a night to remember as it revealed that Nigerian singer Davido alongside other singers who sang the world cup soundtrack will perform live before the final match.

FIFA says Davido, others will perform live.

Source: Instagram

The tweet read:

“Sunday will be A Night to Remember! Before the #Qatar2022 Final, we'll have live performances from #FIFAWorldCup Soundtrack stars Davido and Aisha, Ozuna and Gims, and Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Mana.”

Nigerians hail Davido

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

davidchisom60:

"OBO…. The guy is Globally Relevant."

okolifortune:

"Na why we dey call am Baddest! ❤️."

out_caller:

"Normally baba OBO na bad guy."

badbii_zy:

"Na why we Dey call am G.O.A.T, he Dey always turn up . Baddest FL!!!"

iam_ojay_igwe:

"Baddest!! What a way to make your comeback!! GOAT!! Hope you show the world on the biggest stage of sports and influence what positive energy you carry inside of you!! ❤️❤️ Can’t wait to see you and Messi happy tomorrow!! 2 ."

mslisababe:

"Tomorrow, Davido will become the 1st African artiste to perform at a World Cup Final."

cheriflexy:

"Na because of obo I go watch match tomorrow abeg make una tell me time mbok ."

