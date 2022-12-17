A confident lady who is physically challenged performed a short dance to celebrate shortly after signing out of university

The video of when the lady finsihed her final examination was posted by Chiwetalu Charity on Friday, December 16

In the video that has gained 89k views, Charity was seen recieving congratulations from friends and well-wishers

A TikTok lady who is physically challenged has posted a video of the moment she finsihed her final examinations.

The video was posted on Friday, December 16 by Chiwetalu Charity and it shows how she performed a nice dance to celebrate.

Charity shows her joy as she graduates from university. Photo credit: TikTok/@luvlyangel8.

Source: UGC

In the 7 seconds video, Charity was being congratulated by friends and well-whishers who used ink to sign on her white shirt.

Video of a physically challenged lady dancing after graduation

Shortly after the last person finished signing, Charity burst into a nice dance which lasted only a few seconds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Dance lovers obviously wanted her to continue, but the dance was cut short.

Charity was full of thanks to those who helped her to finish school. But she mentioned Chima Obieze, a name she inscribed on her white shirt.

She said it is thanks to Chima that she is a graduate today. The video gone viral as it has received close to 8k like clicks.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@goodnessluara said:

"I tap and retap. Congratulations once more."

@Mary Vianny commented:

I'm so happy for you. Congratulations."

@becylover said:

"Congratulations nnem. It's not easy."

@gracenokereizekor said:

"Congratulations my dear! More grace."

@Queen said:

"Congratulations my love."

Nigerian man bags first-class degree abroad

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man graduated with a first-class from the university.

The man bagged a first-class in Computer Science from the University of Hertfordshire and he posted his certicate online to celebrate.

Interestinly, the man said he had earlier on graduated with a third class degree from the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ile-Ife.

A lot of people were interested in his story as they wanted to know what made the fifference in his academic journey.

Source: Legit.ng