Famous Nigerian singer D'Banj who was recently in custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC) returns on stage in a viral video

The former Mo'Hits record artist stirred emotions online as a video of him crawling while performing on stage for the first time after he was released by the ICPC trends

D'Banj, during the performance, could be heard performing his classic hit 'Mobolowon,' before going on to say prayers about getting implicated in something he doesn't know about

Internationally famous Nigerian singer D'banj recently got people talking online after a video of his first performance and return on stage just days after he was released by the ICPC went viral.

The singer was reportedly invited to the office of the ICPC over claims of misappropriation of N-Power funds that were disbursed under the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan administration.

Veteran singer D'Banj returns to perform on stage just days after leaving the ICPC's custody. Photo credit:@iambangalee/@punchnewspaper

D'Banj on Saturday, December 10, 2022, returned on stage to do what he knows how to do best, and he took the opportunity to address the recent government fiasco that he was involved in.

The veteran singer during his performance was seen crawling on stage as he gave thanks to God for bringing him out safely after his name was cleared of any wrongdoing by the ICPC.

Watch the moment D'banj crawled on stage as he thanked God for saving him from ICPC:

See how netizens reacted to D'Banj's video crawling on stage to thank God after his return from ICPC's custody

@king_babejoan28:

"Uncle are you into scams or not, leave God out of this. Awon, I work hard 24/7."

@bosman1513:

"Just another act of trying to save face."

@ow.pj:

"Stupid act, guy forget no come here da bobo us."

@gloriaznation:

"Thanking God? Why not just enjoy being in a system that can be m@n!pulâtëd bruv."

@dreamcast2800:

"Hypocrite bad set of celebrities that only cares about themselves."

@SerikiSKelly:

"Did he tell the audience he returned the money. Was he expecting to Japa with our money. Ko possible now."

@ndirinki:

"No smoke without fire dude."

ICPC arrest: Singer D'banj finally clears air on fraud allegations, maintains his innocence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that days after news of his arrest broke on the internet, D'banj has spoken out for the first time.

Real name Daniel Banjo, the singer took to his Twitter account to speak on the incident, explaining that he was 'invited' and not arrested as reported in the news.

According to the tweet, he was invited to assist the commission with an ongoing investigation. He ended the tweet by stating that he was not in any way involved in fraud.

