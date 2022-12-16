Kunle Remi recently shared his own struggle with depression in 2017 where nothing made sense to him

The actor revealed he was overwhelmed in every aspect of his life, and he still faked a smile every time people checked on him

Remi pointed out how tough things are for men and how he almost took the decision to jump off the bridge

Following the tragic death of American producer and DJ, Stephen Boss aka DJ tWitch, Kunle Remi has also shared his story.

The actor dropped a video on his page, where he gave details of how he almost ended his life in 2017.

Nigerians react as Kunle Remi shares struggle with depression in 2017 Photo credit: @kunleremiofficial

Source: Instagram

Remi pointed out how tough life is for men and revealed that most times when he is asked how he is faring, he just tells people he is well.

He then went on to reveal how overwhelmed and unworthy he saw himself in 2017, battling with how inadequate he is as a human.

The actor also added that he felt useless and incompetent, and struggled with every aspect of his life.

The last straw was when Remi nursed the idea of taking his own life by jumping off a bridge.

"We are all trying to figure it out. The tougher it gets, the tougher we become. Live well and live right."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kunle Remi's video

imanseofficial:

"And don’t delete this post….More men need to see this … you all are loved and doing well ❤️❤️"

oluwabukola_arugba:

"So thoughtful of you, thanks for sharing."

horlatholar:

"Just this morning I asked a female colleague for a sincere hug cos my heart, my brain and my soul seem to be in pieces and she did and I let it all out with the hug and a long cry.... Sometimes we just need good people around us."

okolifortune:

"Every man should as a matter of necessity have at least one or two trusted male friend or acquaintance you can share your struggles with. Someone who can advise you properly on how to go about your struggles."

miriamabah_:

"Nooo men are really really trying no support from anywhere ❤️ God bless all men And strengthen dose who are going through alot at de moment!!!"

James Brown cries out as he battles depression 2nd time in 2022

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown opened up on being depressed for the second time this year on his page.

The crossdresser affirmed that life is full of ups and downs even though he has achieved a lot in the same year.

James sadly added that typing on social media cannot express the pain and sadness he feels.

Source: Legit.ng