Popular show promoter and nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest recently took to social media to flaunt his latest achievement cited in his home state, Imo

The Media personality could be heard in a viral clip hailing himself as he showed off his newly completed mansion in his home town

The stunning edifice, which was painted all white also has an in-house pool with Chiefpriest's alias Ebekuo engraved at the bottom of the swimming basin

Ace Media personality and serial nightlife entrepreneur, Cubana Chiefpriest, recently trended online after a video of him visiting his newly completed mansion in, Owerri, Imo state went viral.

The popular nightclub owner, who is also a close friend of famous Afrobeat singer Davido, could be heard in the viral clip shared on his page hailing himself as he took a tour of the new house.

Popular celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest trends online as he flaunts his new mansion recently completed in Imo state. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Cubana Chiefpriest joins a long list of young Nigerian celebrities who all acquired stunning, beautiful new homes in 2022.

The show promoter's new smart mansion in Imo state also features the now invoke house pool with the initials of the celebrities that own the house engraved at the base of the water basin.

The young Imo state-born businessman is regarded by the Nigerian media space as one of the biggest philanthropists in the entertainment industry.

See the video clips of Cubana Chiefpriest's new mansion in Imo state:

As of the time of publishing, this article, netizens were yet to react to videos shared by Chiefpriest of his beautiful edifice. The short clips of the new building were shared on his Insta-story.

