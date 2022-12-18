Nollywood actor Nosa Rex has been heartily congratulated by many in the online community after sharing a video showing his mansion

The actor was spotted picking up something a drink in his SUV vehicle as he walked down to his customized swimming pool

Fans and colleagues gathered in his comment section and hailed the actor for putting in the hard work

Popular Nollywood actor Nosa Rex has given social media users something to talk about after taking to Instagram with a video showing one of his major achievements in 2022.

The actor uploaded a rare video showing how he spends his free weekends in his mansion which was acquired a few months ago.

Actor Nosa Rex gives rare tour of his home. Photo: @babarex0

Source: Instagram

A portion of the video captured the building in its full glare alongside some expensive automobiles parked in front of it.

The actor was also spotted picking out a bottle of drink from his car before heading to a different part of the compound where his customized swimming pool area is located.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Rex sat by the pool and treated himself to a nice cup of drink. Sharing the video, he wrote:

“Fake life . Lazy Saturday Night.”

See his post below:

Social media users react

gloriaosarfo said:

"Congratulations superstar You deserve to be pampered You've worked for it."

eddiewatsonjr said:

"❤️ The chill after the hustle."

pepepretti_herself said:

"He’s very good at his game. Work hard ball harder ."

romanranking said:

"God is great. Na only time e go take . As long as you keep grinding."

peggyovire said:

"I like live this your fake life ohhh."

wacckkidbeats said:

"Big bro nothing like fake life In your lifestyle you worked hard for everything you have today God's blessings and favours is on you nothing like fake life sir @babarex0 ."

Singer Kizz Daniel acquires expensive mansion for wife and kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Kizz Daniel was hailed by fans and colleagues on social media after sharing news of an investment made for his wife and kids.

The Buga hitmaker splashed millions on a beachfront property for his family and shared the news on Instagram.

Many flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the music star and his family members.

Source: Legit.ng