Even though Burna Boy's Last Last is now a global anthem, it doesn't cancel the fact that it's a song about heartbreak

A lady at his concert recently, let herself go and poured out her heart as she sang while Odogwu performed his hit single

The cool calm and collected lady before the concert held on to her head and chest as she sang on top of her lungs

The video of a young lady who seemed to be relieving her heartbreak all over again while listening to Burna Boy's Last Last has sparked reactions on social media.

In a clip which has gone viral, the lady shared videos of herself before and during the Last Last experience.

Nigerians react to video of lady crying to Last Last

Source: Instagram

The lady who looked calm and collected at the beginning let herself go and cried her eyes out while holding her chest and head.

She also sang the Last Last with Burna Boy, screaming her lungs out.

Nigerians react to the video

obijackson01:

"God go punish who break her heart "

obaksolo:

"She don see SHEGE na BANZA reman"

do2dtun:

"My God. They need to look for her ex boyfriend. He needs to be jailed… you can’t break someone’s heart to the point of her crying like she is at a funeral "

peace_tochukwu23:

"Nah she know Wetin she Dey go through this one no be fans love she’s reminiscing on a breakfast served and very sour."

jewel4luv:

"Na only she know the kind breakfast she don chop recently "

amaradyke_:

"Without audio you would think it’s praise and worship session ..Iberiberism ‍♀️‍♀️"

ayomidate:

"Come be like say na for the concert dem serve this one breakfast, cos.."

mysticooleads:

"Her breakfast actually went to the gym and bulked up "

lorrdsky:

"What that her ex did is not good."

Source: Legit.ng