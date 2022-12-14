Ekiti state politician and ex-lover of Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan recently stirred emotions online with a post he made about female Nigerian celebrities

Falegan, took to Instagram to slam female Nigerian celebrities and most probably referring to his ex, saying the narrative of ladies coming online to say they fed their lovers must stop

The politician noted that such false narratives usually quickly resorted to by Nigerian female celebrities saying they fed their lovers while they were together is never true but lies

Young Ekiti state politician, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan, who is also the ex-lover of controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing, recently went online to call out female Nigerian celebrities.

In a post, shared on Instagram, Hon. Falegan chided female Nigerian celebrities who are always quick to go online to claim that they fed their partners or spouses while they were together.

Falegan said this is quite prevalent amongst Nigerian female celebrities, especially if the man was the one that pulled the plug on the relationship.

He further noted, that the 'I fed him' narrative must stop because it is nothing but lies.

See Opeyemi Falegan's post calling out Nigerian female celebrities below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Opeyemi Falegan's post about Nigerian female celebrities

"I thought we’ve moved pass dis phrase?? Well maybe not."

"Na the common language be that oh."

"This boy sef?"

"But him get he own name na , why Una Dey Drag NBS enter the matter?"

"Dis one dey refer to aunty Tonto."

"Nkechi fans will begin to attack like rabies infected dog . Ignoring the truth therein. Umu bingo."

"Rest oo nkechi don move on' if she start her wahala ' u no fit carry am."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that in an interview with the women of Your View TVC, controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing once again gave details of her relationship with her ex, Opeyemi Falegan.

She also talked about moving on with another man and trying to match the love her ex gave her before their dramatic split.

On if she still loves the politician, Nkechi noted that she is over him 100%, and he loved her more than she did but messed up when she was trying to level up.

