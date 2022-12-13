Many people over the last few days after taken to social media to share their opinions about the relationship between popular singer DJ Cuppy and her Oyinbo lover, Ryan Taylor

Most netizens have criticized how fast things between Cuppy and the boxer had moved, especially after it was revealed that they got engaged within 25 days of meeting each other

However, one of the few that seems to be in support of the relationship is Nollywood star Chita Agwu, who is a staunch supporter of Ifeoluwa's 25 days of courting before getting engaged

Ace Nollywood actress Chita Agwu recently sparked reactions online with a revelation she made about her marriage during an online conversation about DJ Cuppy's relationship with Ryan Taylor.

The famous billionaire heiress and disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has been the centre of many online discussions after it was revealed that her relationship with British boxer Ryan Taylor was barely a month old before they got engaged.

Nollywood actress Chita Agwu takes to social media to defend DJ Cuppy's new relationship. Photo credit: @chitaoxe1/@ryan_taylor

Source: Instagram

The revelation came after it was also disclosed that Ryan Taylor was previously dating popular UK TikToker Fiona Michelle, barely three weeks before he proposed to Cuppy.

My husband and I got engaged, four days after we met - Chita Agu

However, as much as many people have faulted DJ Cuppy's new relationship, Nollywood actress Chita Agwu has come out to defend the billionaire's daughter.

Chita Agu, in her staunch defence of Cuppy's relationship, went on to reveal that she got engaged to her husband after just four days of meeting him.

See Chita Agwu's post disclosing how long she courted her husband before getting engaged:

See how netizens reacted to Chita Agu's comment about DJ Cuppy's relationship

@chixonnexus:

"I engaged a girl after 5 days we met. Everybody started yelling at me. It won't last, u guys have not courted, etc. Guess what, it didn't last anyway. I chop cold breakfast."

@socialiteslondon:

"Dated my hubby for 14 days and we got married. Alhamdulilahi 16 years in marriage now and we are happy. Infact is my father i never regret meeting him."

@sharon.chigozirim:

"To cuppy this lie press 3."

@eliteexperiencee:

"There are no rules to these things, people that are ready for marriage meets and click asap cos they have found what they want and the rest they say is what? History."

@de_ladys_choice1:

"People be taking expensive risk and when marriage gets f*cked up,you blame the institution and not yourselves."

@the_pretty_one_______:

"Them no Dey give rule to this relationship and marriage thing...."

@mrgoe_de_great:

"Cuppy was just looking for her dream man which she found in him, allow her to rest biko."

@africas_jagbajantis_vines10:

"This are actually the relationships that last longest in my opinion cos something will just sync and click, and that's it."

@iameneche:

"A successful marriage has nothing to do with the length of courtship…."

“Side chick or ex?”: Fans react as a video of DJ Cuppy’s oyinbo lover and a UK TikToker getting freaky emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip alleged to be of UK TikToker Fiona Michelle and DJ Cuppy's new oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor has sparked reactions online.

The video was reportedly posted on Fiona's TikTok account just weeks before the news of Ryan proposing and engaging DJ Cuppy in Dubai went viral.

The emergence of the video has sparked many questions, as some have queried if Fiona was Ryan Taylor's ex or his side-chic.

