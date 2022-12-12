Nollywood actor Muyiwa Ademola has stirred mixed reactions from netizens after sharing his encounter with colleagues at a recent movie shoot

Apparently, after filming an emotionally demanding scene, actors, directors and other crew members broke down in tears

Ademola went on to explain how it can be difficult for actors to separate their real lives from the characters they portray

Nollywood movie star, Muyiwa Ademola, has taken a moment to show his fans and supporters what it looks behind-the-scenes of movie productions.

The actor shared a video on Instagram that captured the moment he and some colleagues among other members of the crew broke down in tears after filming an emotional scene.

Actors weep heavily on set after filming emotional scene. Photo: @authenticmuy

According to the actor, veteran actress, Toyin Alausa, had delivered a soul-stirring performance that drove everyone behind the cameras into uncontrollable tears.

“Everyone couldn’t control their tears including our director. This moment was even after we finished filming the scene and I was trying to console Mama @fisayomi_abebi and I slipped into it again,” the actor wrote.

Ademola said sometimes it can be really difficult for actors to separate their real lives from the characters they are portraying on set.

The actor went on to emphasize that what played out in the video he shared wasn’t acting but a group of people humbled by their craft.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

yahweh_royaltys said:

"It’s even more difficult when the movie is based on a true life situation. Actors don’t get recognized enough ."

maynisselart said:

"This reminded me of when Aisha Abimbola was crying on the movie set of a story that was about a cancer patient. No one knew why she was crying until she died of cancer few month after the movie was released."

bayonlearashi said:

"Crying is a form of healing sometimes. It is not a weakness as a lot of folks want to make it look. It is actually letting it out and enjoying the moment. Well done my friend."

lanreadediwura said:

"This is what happens when actors truly read their script, get involved with the character and do it from within. Not those yeyebrity that will get on set and be asking continuity kini story yen again. I came in peace but if you know you know."

abiodunakinsiku said:

"It is therapy at this time, it's purgation of locked in emotions and while I agree it shouldn't be reached everytime but times, it helps the actor attain a peak of reality while trying to feign visual reality in itself. I am certain everyone will breath easy afterwards."

