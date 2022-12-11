Singer Teni Makanaki has yet again shown the fun side of her personality after she shared a recent video addressing her love life

In a series of viral funny clips, Teni revealed why she's still single while noting that she breaks hearts for free at any time of the day at will

The entertainer even disclosed that she has once broken someone's heart in the middle of the night

Ace singer, Teniola Apata better known as Teni Makanaki recently got people talking online after she dropped a viral video clip of herself talking about her love life.

Teni in the hilarious clip described herself as a heartbreaker, who takes joy in smashing people's hearts at will.

Teni sparks reactions online as she talks about her love life and why she's still single. Photo credit: @tenientertainer

The Afrobeat artist who was recently awarded a national honour by the federal government explained in the video on her page how she breaks people's hearts at almost any and all time of the day.

Teni, made this clarification while holding a Rose flower. The singer, recently also revealed that she was on a dieting regime in a bid to cut down her body fat.

Watch Teni talk about her love life and how she smashes hearts at will below:

See how netizens reacted to Teni's video as she reveals how she breaks hearts at will:

@n6oflife:

"Kiss from a Rose."

@brighticoo:

"Who else also thinks teni has lost some weight."

@jilll.plant:

"World is so messed up lately."

@maxi.o_official:

"Whom are you giving it too??"

@aduke_bam_bam:

"I don’t like how you con slim."

@phyn.olavish:

"Just dey brake their heart the go just dey play."

@yohmouse:

"I'm in love with this your transformation, sha don't break my heart."

@__mrgrim_reaper_4g4kt:

"Teni the Maka breaker."

@energised_1:

"Teni, super sugar mumsy looking great and fit."

@stanleygrase3:

"What is happening to my baby na, she is so small."

