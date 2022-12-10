Davido's ex-lover Sophia Momodu has got many people talking online with a series of tweets she shared recently on her page

Sophia who is the mother of Davido's first child, Imade has been in the middle of a lot of conversations and trolling online since her ex-lover lost his son Ifeanyi

However, it seems the fashion connoisseur has finally found her voice as she takes to social media to chide all those who have constantly bought into social media agendas against her

Sophia Momodu, the beautiful fashion influencer and ex-lover of popular Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Davido recently took to social media to address some narratives about her portrayed online.

The mother of one, in a series of tweets, slammed bloggers and social media trolls who are always quick to judge every action of hers just because she shares a child with the singer Davido.

Davido's ex-lover Sophia Momodu finally breaks her silence and responds to trolls who blame her for Ifeanyi's death. Photo credit: @sophiamomodu/@davido

Source: Instagram

Sophia, took the moment to tell people to stop believing everything they read on blogs. While noting that people who do such and because of that hate a particular person they've met need mental help.

The single mother disclosed that she currently co-parents her only child with Davido; noted that her mellow demeanour doesn't mean she's stupid.

Read Sophia's series of tweets speaking about the hate she receives online for no just cause:

See Nigerians reacted to Sophia Momodu's tweets addressing the hate she receives online

@jyc_lady:

"1 man, 4 women don born for am, yet no one will troll him cos it's a man's world... It's the innocent young lady who got pregnant out of wedlock because she met a man she thought loved her, that's the one people will come after. People are forgetting that it takes two to tangle."

@emeraldfashion___:

"She should allow herself to rest. She created those narratives."

@unscripted_with_tee:

"Sincerely!!!! I can’t even go this far before I will speak for myself … this lady don too try with all this nonsense insult and all everyday."

@hott_galz:

"As I see davido picture, fear just catch him. Thank God say na irrelevant talk."

@iyunade_beads:

"Long over due rant…Make they leave this babe alone…Na born she born oo she no kill person."

@big_tee_zw:

"Co-parenting, na today you start to talk about co-parenting because he don finally marry."

@big_tee_zw:

"You are always looking for attention in the name of davido baby mama, davido is still mourning abeg try be sensitive abeg"

@silver7898:

"It was all her faults, she gave people reasons to talk with her attitudes yet she is complaining. She too should act maturely."

