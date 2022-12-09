Global site navigation

Celebrities

"E No Dey Use English": Mixed Reactions As American Singer Fridayy Features Asake on New Single

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Fast-rising Nigerian singer Asake is starting to get international recognition after his laudable feat in the music industry
  • The Joha crooner has been featured in Blessings remix, a single by American singer Fridayy
  • While fans of the singer are ecstatic about the international recognition, other Nigerians aren't pleased that Asake sang in his usual Yoruba language

Fans of fast-rising Nigerian singer Asake are over the moon following his latest collaboration with American singer Fridayy.

Fridayy dropped the remix of his single Blessings, and a clip of Asake's part has made the rounds online.

The singer rocked his signature dreads as he delivered his lines in Yoruba as most would have expected.

Reactions to Asake's part in Fridayy's video

olamilekan_4422:

"Why you tell all this American singer make them use another language @ Asake keep winning we love you."

moorexchanges_:

"All the American rapper dey rush nigeria musician like hot cake."

pamilerin_smylez:

"Person wey feature asake no complain say en dey speak yoruba, na una wey dey find as una go chop this morning dey complain up and down ."

mo__radeke:

"This is what I’m talking about❤️ I love this guy too much abeg❤️❤️❤️"

___adurababy__:

"Chaiiiii see as he enter Omo this guy too good abeg."

kuwait_4t:

"You all should go and tell a South African to use English in their song. All the amapiano wey una Dey dance to."

_ay_vgbg:

"The delivery is SWIFT! He held his own ❤️"

ingodandprofit0:

"E no dey ever use English sef, I no dey hear weytin e dey talk."

lacostenewal:

"I love this. Who no like yoruba make Hin go translate ham."

Asake threatens to dominate music sphere days after Wizkid’s new album

Nigerian singer Asake aka ‘Apple music landlord’ geared up for new music after taking a short break from the scene.

The singer took to his official Twitter page with a post calling on his fans and music lovers to brace themselves for what lay ahead.

Asake’s tweet came just days after Wizkid released his much-anticipated MLLE album and many had different things to say.

