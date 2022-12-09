Popular content creator Ashmusy and music executive Don Jazzy have sparked hilarious reactions in the online community

Ashmusy shared photos and videos on Instagram showing the moment she visited the music exec and how they got super playful

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video with some hilariously noting that both of them could be an item

Popular social media influencer, Amarachi Amusi aka Ashmusy, has left tongues rolling in the online community with a series of photos and videos shared on Instagram.

Apparently, the influencer recently visited top media executive and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy.

In her caption, Ashmusy hilariously mentioned that she went visiting with the hopes of getting signed to the businessman’s record label.

She, however, teasingly noted that things took a different turn as they both ended up falling in love with each other.

“Yesterday I went to visit @donjazzy so I can maybe get signed into MAVINS ..but we ended up falling in love ☺️ my big baby,” she wrote.

Some of the photos shared captured Don Jazzy and Ashmusy getting extra cosy while they goofed around in a video post.

See below:

Social media users react

verified_skolgirl said:

" baba just dey enjoy all this influencer isonu ."

enioluwaofficial said:

"It’s you actually auditioning for me! Don’t kill me Ashmusy, you go join Queue cause we wey do audition last year still never cheat feedback till now!"

officialfestynald said:

"After all this package, las las all na for chop and clean mouth ."

trishtint said:

"It seems like the other aunty over there with phone is somehow jealous ."

mz_nyinye said:

"Body too dey sweet this lady..Nawa o."

at_jbrand said:

"We go like am like that abeg, even if.........1+1=1. True Love is a beautiful thing.."

