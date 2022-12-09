Following news that the founding and senior pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor, has divorced his wife, many reactions have taken over social media

Nkechi Blessing's ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan who happens to be Oritsejafor's wife Helen's brother has debunked the spreading rumours

The politician made it known that their family is known for strong moral values and the claims of infidelity on his sister's part are lies

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Actress Nkechi Blessing's ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan has taken to social media to debunk claims that his sister Helen Oritsejafor cheated on her husband.

News that the founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor, divorced his wife stirred different reactions on social media.

Falegan dismissed reports that his sister's marriage has crashed. Photo credit: @hon_falegan_official

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Falegan says his sister is not divorced

In a statement on his Instagram page, the politician affirmed that his sister Helen is not divorced and will never be.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He continued by slamming media outlets that did not do their due diligence before running with the story.

Falegan further added that his family name is known for strong moral principles and attaching infidelity to it is totally unacceptable.

He also urged journalists to use their media to amplify the truth and desist from further lies.

His post read:

"My sister is not divorced and will never be Divorced this claim is without evidence” as some media outlets framed it, Before you share a story kindly spend a moment evaluating the evidence. Attaching our family name( falegan) to infidelity is not only disgusting but abhorrence and totally unacceptable, Falegan families are known for their strong moral principles."

"I Support good journalism but I will criticise stories that are poorly researched or downright misleading. Use your media literacy to discern and amplify truths that are backed up by good evidence, Kindly desist from further lies . - opeyemi david falegan . ( mama Helens Ortisejafor blood brother) clearing the air."

See the post below:

Reactions to Falegan's post

ukun_oritse:

"Oga they are divorced, don’t try to cover your sister’s shame. Her name has been removed from everything concerning Word Of Life Bible Church. People saw everything she did to Papa Ayo, or should we talk about the one she did on the alter?"

cuttiesimmie:

"Thank God, thank you for clearing the air by putting this up, social media and false journalism ehn. God bless your family lineage"

chrystawater:

"You sha want to expose this woman must they know she is your sister Mr cloutina."

itz_finest_gabby:

"One of the sweetest and most beautiful marriage ever, no be today their love dey pepper people for Warri sef."

chestybaby01:

"Wowwwww don’t know you are her blood brother o, eyahhh. The devil will not scatter their home in jesus name."

Zainab Balogun’s marriage to billionaire Dikko Nwachukwu reportedly crashes

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian actress Zainab Balogun’s marriage to her billionaire husband, Dikko Nwachukwu, is rumoured to have hit the rocks.

Rumours started to make the rounds on social media about the celebrity couple after it was noticed that she had removed her husband’s last name from her Instagram account.

A look through the actress’ verified Instagram page also shows that all of their photos together have been deleted, and she was also seen not wearing her wedding ring in recent snaps.

Source: Legit.ng