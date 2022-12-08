A young Christ-loving lady has revealed that men who are attracted to her body often stay away when they find out about her passion

The lady said that there are many things she would never settle for, and anything less than a relationship that is Christ-conscious is a no

Many people thronged her comment section to praise her open love for winning souls for the kingdom

A young lady, @rebeccalukika, who always promotes Jesus Christ on her TikTok page, has gone online to tell people about what she would not accept in a relationship.

The lady in a video revealed that men who are attracted to her suddenly backtrack whenever they realise that she is a Jesus person.

People said that she is leading a kind of life they would really love to have. Photo source: TikTok/@rebeccalukika

Jesus first

At a point during her clip, she could be seen on the altar, preaching the word of God. The lady added that she would not sleep with anyone before marriage.

In her words:

"I will not settle for anything less than a Christ centered relationship that put Jesus first."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than over 1,000 comments with over 60,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sidney Deane said:

"All I saw was win after win."

Paul Bowen said:

"There’s nothing wrong in any of that, all I say is be humble about how you go about it and make sure it’s always given to God."

Bertilla.a said:

"This is the real flex."

Positivity100 said:

"This is how I want to live my life…I need God to give me the strength and will."

Dessie said:

"I’m finding my people. Thank you lord."

Bly said:

"Go off Queen. Keep winning."

Andrew Walters said:

"These be nothing but green flags, really geeen flags."

Josephine Bonsu363 said:

"Soar highhh queen you are everything already purrrr."

Kojo Kuda West said:

"I can afford to wait till marriage."

praisesmike said:

"I have a question for U how do U managed your personal life with Christianity."

