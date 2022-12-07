Jackie Appiah: Pretty Actress Slays In Beautiful Green Dress, Struggles To Walk After Wearing Tight High Heels
- Jackie Appiah, in a video, was being styled by a stylist and struggled a bit with her walk after wearing a tight pair of heels
- The pretty actress slayed in a beautiful and dazzling green dress which showed her class and elegance
- Despite Jackie having a hard time walking in the tight heels, she still looked graceful and got many of her fans gushing over her
Beautiful, veteran Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, in a video, had many of her fans gushing and admiring her classiness and elegance as she slayed in a beautiful green dress.
Jackie Appiah and her friends visited what looked like a shoe shop and tried to purchase a high heeel. A stylist at the shop helped her put the shoes on.
In the video, the stylist tried his best in aiding Jackie put the shoes on, but it seemed like the heels wear very tight. He took several minutes before managing to buckle Jackie's heels.
Finally, when her outfit was put together, the star actress got up and headed for a mirror to check her appearance.
However, while walking to the mirror, she struggled a bit with her walk and seemed uncomfortable in the heels. Initially, she was shaky but finally managed to get to the mirror.
She checked out herself and loved her look. Jackie however seemed disappointed as she realised the did not fit her well. She later took it off with a gloomy look on her face.
Fans Of Jackie Appiah Admire Her Elegance
Akua Ahoafe 930 could relate with her struggle:
Jackie Appiah: Video as dancer abandons dance to pick cash sprayed on actress at her 39th birthday party
I tried diz shoe in Neiman Marcus but wasn’t comfortable at all but I loved them
Barbara nti commented:
wow mummy I love watching you and Jackie having conversations is like am watching Nigeria movie I love you too much ❤️
LoveJoy loved her style:
Will anyone agree with me that Jackies favourite colour is green
Gadjoa also said:
So gorgeous yet very uncomfortable My regrets purchases shoe brand.
Jackie Appiah Celebrates 39th Birthday In Her Hometown Of Ejisu Abankro, Donates Public WC, Gifts
In other stories, Ghanaian star Jackie Appiah turned 39 years old on Monday, December 5, 2021, and she celebrated in her hometown of Ejisu Abankro
As part of her celebration, the award-winning actress donated a public toilet (water closet) and gift items to the people of the town
Videos from the ceremony have popped up showing Jackie being welcomed with pomp and pageantry by the chiefs, elders, and natives.
