Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti have continued to give fans couple goals

The celebrity couple recently left fans in awe with adorable photos as they celebrated the new month of December

Mercy and Adekaz rocked matching blue outfits as they celebrated the last month of the year and fans gushed over the

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, recently made the news for the umpteenth time with her new husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star celebrated the new month of December in a special way with her man.

Mercy shared a series of lovely photos of herself with Adekaz rocking matching blue outfits.

Actress Mercy Aigbe and Adekaz in adorable photos. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, the celebrity couple looked loved up as they held onto each other and smiled for the camera.

In the caption that accompanied the photos, Mercy showered words of prayers on her fans for the new month.

She wrote:

“May everyday of this new month bring you everlasting joy, may every week bring you unending happiness, may God keep you safe from all evil and may this new month bring you abundance of blessings and love!

Have a Blessed NEW MONTH... welcome to Dec my loves ❤️”

See her post below:

Fans gush over cute photos of Mercy Aigbe and husband as they celebrate new month

Read what some netizens had to say about the celebrity couple’s photos below:

realannjay:

"So beautiful "

arewawilly:

"Make way king and queen "

ashandybaby:

"Aya D’owner one and only happy new month to you and yours and happy birthday in advance “Jan1st” is yours ❤️"

pretty_tonia1_:

"This is so beautiful "

ryhann_kids_thrift:

"Aya D'Owner be calming down nahhh ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

opeyemi_arike:

"My baby and her baby ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng