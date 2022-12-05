Rapper Oladips has tendered an apology to music star Wizkid and his fans days after dissing him in a rap track

However, Oladips stirred up reactions with a revelation among indigenous rappers in the country as he called out veteran rappers Olamide and Reminisce

Oladips ranted about the lack of love among rappers while speaking of how Wizkid brought out Oxlade, and Davido brought out Mayorkun, and others at their show

Nigerian rapper Oladips has taken to his Twitter handle to rant about the lack of love among indigenous rappers in the country as he apologised to Nigerian music star Wizkid and his fans.

Calling out Olamide and Reminisce, who are veteran indigenous rappers, Oladips shared details of how they stopped relating with him.

Oladips reaches out to Olamide and Reminisce. Credit: @oladips @iamreminisce @olamide

He added that the lack of love in the rap niche was visible as upcoming rappers don’t get similar support as what Afrobeat singers get from Davido and Wizkid.

An extract from Oladips’ lengthy post read:

“@serikiomoowo Did His Concert Yesterday Him No Call Me,Him & His Manager Re My Egbon 4 Industry Normal!We Even Did A Song Togeda! Apparently He Invited @IamReminisce & Wud’nt Want A Clash! Yo F.C My Bad,I Didnt Get My Priorities Right,Wiz Is Not D Problem! D Problem Is More Inward.”

See the tweet below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

tope_gee45:

"Olamide wey leave rap dey sing good pass most of una wey no gree leave rap dey suffer yourself lol."

tope_gee45:

"They all know the truth ajeh, the message is not the problem but the messenger."

drealhayjay:

"And you diss Reminisce the moment you left the label, now you asking them to call you?"

triqa_blu:

"Bro got many demons to fight sha I luh U bro. Get ur priorities straight ."

donsettlenaija:

"But why life be like this nau..,person wey sabi rap like this no get massive airplay."

dehkunle12:;

"Shey na wiz con dey make una open mouth nii cause i no understand oo."

Oladips knocks Wizkid in diss track

Oladips was the latest celebrity to feel the wrath of Wizkid FC after he called out the music star.

The upcoming rapper dropped a diss track and noted that the same rap Wizkid trashed is what pushed people like him to the peak of his career.

Shading Wizkid's popular line in his songs, 'she tell me say', Oladips urged his colleague to ask questions before jumping to conclusions.

