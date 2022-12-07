“So Laycon Fit Talk Like This”: Many React As BBN’s Star Fights Dirty With Critic Who Belittled His Rap Skills
- BBNaija reality star and rapper Laycon has refused to let anyone belittle him, especially regarding his music career
- Laycon battled it out with a critic, who queried those tagging him a rapper as he said they lack ears for good music
- This comes after Nigerian music star Wizkid sparked reactions with a comment about the rap niche being dead
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, has shown his other side while lashing out at a critic who belittled him as a rapper
Laycon, who is known for his gentle demeanour, engaged in a heated exchange with a critic identified as Sir David Onyemaizu on Twitter.
Onyemaizu tweeted some people on Twitter could refer to Laycon as a rapper.
In his words:
"Sometimes, you’d wonder if folks on this music Twitter have ears. They are calling rappers with flows & bars and you’re calling Laycon. Must be ment though."
Laycon fires back at a critic
Not ready to let it slide, Laycon slammed the critic, who he said looked like someone who was starved.
He wrote:
"Bro, you look like someone who is starved of every good thing in life. And I don’t know if you’re married or not but you look like someone who begs his wife for se* every time."
See their exchange below:
This is coming after Wizkid's controversial statement about rappers.
Netizens react as Laycon slams critic
See some of the reactions below:
bestdressednigerians:
"He was wrong, David would never do that": Uche Ogbodo calls out Wizkid for insulting Nigerian rappers
"This is so wrong on every level... these people have emotions too... you can tell those words hurt him so bad."
onyinyeeeee:
"Laycon sef dey cook ."
its.preshy:
"Make una leave laycon abeg this guy doesn’t look for nobody’s trouble ."
hiebywhumey:
"Laycon dey tweet from London, sir david wey dey troll person fit dey ontop him bed waiting for nepa to bring light so he can shout thank God ."
poshest_hope:
"Oh jeez!! But laycon is trying now. Nigerians Sha ."
from_big_heart_city:
"Even Laycon don Dey throw Jabs. Person wen love and woman won finish for BBN.."
diamond1abigail:
"So laycon fit talk like this.... but was gentle on erica on national tv."
Laycon and Kiddwaya link up in London
BBNaija season 5 reality stars Laycon and Kiddwaya made headlines over a video that showed the lovely moment they linked up in London, the UK.
The video, which Kiddwaya shared, showed the moment the billionaire son and the BBNaija season 5 winner embraced each other like brothers.
A clip showed them playing different games, which Kiddwaya won. Another showed the moment they joined others to engage in a political discussion.
