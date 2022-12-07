BBNaija reality star and rapper Laycon has refused to let anyone belittle him, especially regarding his music career

Laycon battled it out with a critic, who queried those tagging him a rapper as he said they lack ears for good music

This comes after Nigerian music star Wizkid sparked reactions with a comment about the rap niche being dead

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, has shown his other side while lashing out at a critic who belittled him as a rapper

Laycon, who is known for his gentle demeanour, engaged in a heated exchange with a critic identified as Sir David Onyemaizu on Twitter.

Onyemaizu tweeted some people on Twitter could refer to Laycon as a rapper.

In his words:

"Sometimes, you’d wonder if folks on this music Twitter have ears. They are calling rappers with flows & bars and you’re calling Laycon. Must be ment though."

Laycon fires back at a critic

Not ready to let it slide, Laycon slammed the critic, who he said looked like someone who was starved.

He wrote:

"Bro, you look like someone who is starved of every good thing in life. And I don’t know if you’re married or not but you look like someone who begs his wife for se* every time."

See their exchange below:

This is coming after Wizkid's controversial statement about rappers.

Netizens react as Laycon slams critic

See some of the reactions below:

bestdressednigerians:

"This is so wrong on every level... these people have emotions too... you can tell those words hurt him so bad."

onyinyeeeee:

"Laycon sef dey cook ."

its.preshy:

"Make una leave laycon abeg this guy doesn’t look for nobody’s trouble ."

hiebywhumey:

"Laycon dey tweet from London, sir david wey dey troll person fit dey ontop him bed waiting for nepa to bring light so he can shout thank God ."

poshest_hope:

"Oh jeez!! But laycon is trying now. Nigerians Sha ."

from_big_heart_city:

"Even Laycon don Dey throw Jabs. Person wen love and woman won finish for BBN.."

diamond1abigail:

"So laycon fit talk like this.... but was gentle on erica on national tv."

